Wanted Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine: collaborator exposed in Kharkiv

A 37-year-old local resident who wanted Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine has been exposed in Kharkiv. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv city, a 37-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of collaboration (Part 1 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

The investigation found that in 2023, the Kharkiv resident, as an active member of a pro-Russian group on the Telegram messenger , systematically commented on posts.

The collaborator wrote that it was necessary to shell the territory of Ukraine even more, and that the enemy was obliged to launch a nuclear strike on the western part of our country.

The Kharkiv resident saw with his own eyes how the Russian army was destroying the city, but he was not bothered by it. He commented on it in a chat room: "Let's go to bed, it looks like it's burning, - the prosecutor's office added.

