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"Waiting for information from Rubio" — Zelenskyy made a statement regarding Starlink restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

Ukraine is awaiting a response from the United States regarding the operation of Starlink on facilities moving at up to 400 km/h. Zelenskyy stated that the negotiations did not stop the shelling.

"Waiting for information from Rubio" — Zelenskyy made a statement regarding Starlink restrictions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Official Kyiv is awaiting information from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the possibility of restoring Starlink satellite communications while moving at speeds of up to 400 km/h. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on Thursday, October 22, UNN reports.

According to him, the American side promised to provide a response within 48 hours or later.

Details

Ukraine raised with the American side the issue of restoring the ability to use Starlink on objects moving at speeds of up to 400 km/h. 

"I am waiting for information from Rubio," the president said.

Starlink speed restrictions for Ukraine have likely been lifted — journalist22.10.26, 21:02 • 10299 views

Negotiations do not stop Russian shelling

Zelenskyy separately commented on the continuation of Russian attacks on Ukraine against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. The president emphasized that Ukraine supports holding trilateral negotiations and is ready to participate in them. He also noted that the negotiation process does not force Russia to stop shelling Ukrainian cities.

"In any case, we support trilateral (negotiations — ed.) and will move forward. This does not stop them from striking us," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of the position of the United States, which, in his view, should help strengthen Ukraine. In particular, the president drew attention to the risks of a possible escalation of the situation in the Middle East, which must also be taken into account in the context of international support for Ukraine.

We remind you 

In the U.S. Congress, there are demands to investigate Elon Musk's actions regarding the slowing of Starlink's operation in Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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