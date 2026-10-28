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Vučić prepared a coup after the election defeat but backed down — The Times

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 • 406 views

The former president of Serbia allegedly planned to annul the election results by force and deployed 4,000 police officers and 3,000 mercenaries to Belgrade. After receiving warnings, he abandoned the plan.

Vučić prepared a coup after the election defeat but backed down — The Times

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was preparing a coup but backed down after an apparent election defeat. The Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

Former head of Serbia’s police counterterrorism unit Spasoje Vulević said that Vučić sent 4,000 police officers and 3,000 mercenaries to central Belgrade to protect his regime.

They had a plan to overturn the election results by force if the result was close, but, according to my information, he received many calls from the police and other people, which made him change his mind. He was convinced that everything would end very badly for him if he carried out his plan

- said Radomir Saičić, the leading candidate from the Student List, who is tipped for a senior position in the next government.

As a reminder

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić admitted the defeat of his political force in the parliamentary elections. According to him, the opposition “Student List” will win a majority in parliament, while the Serbian Progressive Party expects to receive only 105 of the 250 parliamentary seats.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Serbia