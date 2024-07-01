Voloshyn: Over 31 thousand occupants eliminated in the Eastern operational zone over the last month

June was a much more active and tense month compared to May. Over a thousand engagements with the enemy took place during the month, especially in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"Over the past day, 142 enemy attacks on the positions of our defenders took place along the entire front line, 138 of them took place in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit, and 67 combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the morning," Voloshyn said.

He says that the enemy conducted active combat operations in the Eastern Operational Zone and made almost 4,200 thousand attacks, but the Defense Forces are giving a worthy fight back.

"Nearly 1000 occupants, 17 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, about 50 cannons and mortars, as well as more than 50 vehicles were destroyed in our sector," Voloshyn added.

According to him, compared to May, June was very hot and active.

"Over a thousand combat engagements with the enemy took place in June. Russians intensified their efforts in various areas, in particular: Kurakhove, Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. Over 31 thousand occupants were destroyed in the Eastern operational zone over the last month," he said.

Recall

In the front, 142 combat engagements took place over the last day, with 42 assault attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, while in the Kharkiv sector fighting continued in the areas of Lypky, Vovchansk and Hlyboke.