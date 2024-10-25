Violation of the language law: fewer complaints and more fines
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 1808 appeals were recorded regarding violations of the language law, which is 1.7 times less than last year. Most of the complaints were about the lack of Ukrainian versions of websites, while the number of fines increased 1.7 times.
This year, 1808 appeals regarding violations of the language law have been recorded in Ukraine, which is 1.7 times less than last year. Most complaints are about the lack of Ukrainian versions of websites, while the number of fines has increased by 1.7 times, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.
Details
"1808 appeals from citizens regarding violations of the language law were recorded in Ukraine this year. This is 1.7 times less than in the same period last year," the statement said.
Most Ukrainians complain about the lack of a Ukrainian version of the website (29%). Service in Russian was the reason for 16% of complaints. Another 14% of violations are related to advertising.
This year's anti-rating includes the following regions:
- Kyiv - 706 appeals
- Odesa region - 326
- Kharkiv region - 149
- Dnipropetrovs'k region - 148.
The number of appeals has decreased, while the penalties for them have increased. Thus, 216 reports were drawn up against violators of the language law this year. This is already 1.7 times more than in all of 2023.
So far, 64 fines have been imposed and 91 warnings have been issued.
Over the past year, 3692 appeals on violation of the language law were received - Kremin02.05.24, 17:19 • 18517 views
Addendum
On July 16, 2022, the articles of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses came into force, according to which violation of the law on the state language on the Internet may result in administrative liability with a fine of UAH 3400 to 5100 or a warning if the violation is committed for the first time. Repeated violations within a year will result in a fine of UAH 8500-11900.