Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1538 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47353 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107356 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362456 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293182 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210400 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242901 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254368 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160520 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Vinnytsia region: SBU dismantles large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds for military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24558 views

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers dismantled a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of public funds intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through overpriced contracts for the supply of military equipment worth over UAH 4 million.

Vinnytsia region: SBU dismantles large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds for military

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers have dismantled a large-scale scheme to embezzle public funds allocated for the material support of the Defense Forces. This was reported by the press service of the SBU office in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of the Defense Ministry's defense procurement agency and two of his subordinates were involved in the fraud. 

They are the organizers of the mechanism of embezzlement of about UAH 4.3 million of budget funds allocated for the purchase of a large batch of military equipment for a number of military units in Ukraine.

In the course of authorized searches at the suspects' places of work and residence, the evidence was seized:

  • financial and business documentation and "draft" accounting;
  • about UAH 1 million in cash, obtained by criminal means.  

Based on the evidence gathered, the organizer of the fraud and two accomplices were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office, committed as part of an organized group)

- the SBU summarized.

There will be more eggs about 17: The Ministry of Defense has updated the procurement system for the Armed Forces15.02.24, 09:19 • 31933 views

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention and round-the-clock house arrest were imposed on the defendants. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.

Addendum

It is noted that in order to implement the criminal scheme in 2023, the official entered into an agreement for the purchase of military equipment from a private company for almost UAH 11 million.

It was established that the offenders engaged a local trading company to conceal the kickbacks. In particular, the offenders entered false information in the reporting and financial and business documentation to legalize their "profits".

As a result, the budget money was transferred to the accounts of the company, which did not have the material base and transport to fulfill the terms of the contract.

The SBU initiated commodity and economic examinations confirmed the facts of criminal activity and damages amounting to almost UAH 4.3 million.

Recall

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed a corruption schemeunder which the Ministry of Defense purchased food at inflated prices, allowing some suppliers to receive excessive profits from the military budget.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

