There will be more eggs about 17: The Ministry of Defense has updated the procurement system for the Armed Forces

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102297 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129214 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130233 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169523 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275997 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177883 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244620 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101946 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88088 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84823 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97159 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38036 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244620 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241146 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5685 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129214 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103811 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103935 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120229 views
There will be more eggs about 17: The Ministry of Defense has updated the procurement system for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31900 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing a new procurement system in line with NATO standards to eliminate corruption risks in procurement for the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is introducing a new procurement architecture in accordance with NATO standards. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The agency emphasizes that the new procurement system and active cooperation with law enforcement agencies will help eliminate the risks of corruption in procurement for the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense has introduced ceiling prices for products above which suppliers cannot supply food to the military

- the agency emphasized.

For example, while previously, according to NABU, suppliers set the purchase price for potatoes at UAH 16/kg, in one of the tenders in December 2023, the Ministry of Defense set the maximum price at UAH 10.35. The situation is similar for cabbage (UAH 28 and UAH 14.54, respectively) and onions (UAH 39 and UAH 22.86, respectively).

A fundamental procurement reform has been launched. The new system envisages a two-tiered mechanism: the Ministry of Defense sets procurement rules and checks quality, while a new agency, the State Logistics Operator, conducts direct procurement. Previously, these functions were concentrated in the Ministry, which could lead to a conflict of interest. Separation of duties should eliminate corruption risks

- the ministry explained. 

NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Ministry of Defense in food procurement14.02.24, 14:36 • 24750 views

Addendum

The agency explained that until May 2023, suppliers could actually set the prices at which they shipped food to military units on their own.

 To do this, they set an uncompetitively low price for the entire meal package, which included all the food, on the eve of the tender. This allowed them to win the tender. And after winning, the supplier company would make changes to the cost of individual products. Namely, they would increase the price of mass product groups, such as vegetables, fruits, dairy and meat products, etc. And they reduced prices for non-marketable products such as strawberries and blueberries.

This allowed the total price of the food package to remain unchanged. It was this scheme that led to the infamous "eggs for 17 UAH" 

- the department emphasized. 

Recall

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed a corruption schemeunder which the Ministry of Defense purchased food at inflated prices, allowing some suppliers to receive excessive profits from the military budget.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising