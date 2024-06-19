$41.340.03
Victims of sexual violence related to the conflict will be paid 3,000 euros-Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20311 views

A pilot project to provide compensation to victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine.

Victims of sexual violence related to the conflict will be paid 3,000 euros-Lubinets

A pilot project of reparations for victims of sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. 500 victims will receive compensation in the amount of 3,000 euros. writes UNN with Reference to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Together with the Global Fund for survivors of violence, Ukraine has a pilot project for compensation in the amount of 3,000 euros for victims of conflict-related sexual violence (SNPC).

The main goal of the project is to provide access to urgent interim reparations for victims of SNPC. It is indicated that 500 victims of the SNPC should receive 3,000 euros as part of the pilot project.

Ombudsman responds to conflict between TCC and JV employees and doctors in Odesa12.06.24, 15:59 • 14006 views

As of today, I have already been contacted by 6 people who have expressed a desire to participate in the project. With the consent of the victims, I sent their contact information to the Global Fund for urgent interim reparations. I was assured that the processing of applications will be confidential and impartial. - reports the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

for Reference

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine,  303 cases of conflict-related sexual violence (SNPC) have been recorded.

A pilot project on urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence is currently in operation.

Participation in this project in no way restricts the right of victims to receive assistance in other programs, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights notes.

Ombudsman: recruitment of teenagers by russians to set fire to military vehicles is another attempt to destabilize situation in Ukraine18.06.24, 17:49 • 22793 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
