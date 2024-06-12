Ombudsman responds to conflict between TCC and JV employees and doctors in Odesa

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the SBI, the HSC, the National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs demanding a legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the conflict in Odesa, including the TCC and JV and medical personnel. The Ombudsman also called on the officials of the TCC and JV to strictly comply with the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine in the performance of their duties, UNN reports.

"I found information on the Internet about the scandal in the Odesa Military Training Center and JV. In the context of martial law, I am constantly monitoring the urgent issues of observance of the rights and freedoms of persons liable for military service during mobilization and all other categories of citizens enshrined in Ukrainian law. Therefore, regarding this situation, I sent letters to the State Bureau of Investigation, the High Specialized Court, the National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs demanding a legal assessment of the actions of the parties to the conflict. After all, what is shown in the video is unacceptable!" Lubinets emphasized.

He said he would keep the situation under his personal control.

"I am also aware of other equally unfortunate cases, to which I respond and do not ignore. Each party must be held accountable for its actions in accordance with the law! And I would like to remind you that in addition to constitutional rights, everyone has responsibilities that should be fulfilled in a proper manner - without harming other citizens. The actions that took place in the Odesa TCC and JV definitely do not add credibility to any of the parties to the conflict, but rather discredit those who are now on the front line fighting for our country and people," Lubinets said.

He also noted that enemy channels have been very successful in using this video to spread their propaganda narratives.

"Therefore, I urge the officials of the TCC and the JV to strictly comply with the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine in the performance of their duties!" Lubinets emphasized.

The conflict is over, doctors are working as usual: Odesa emergency department comments on the incident with the TCA

Context

Videos of a clash between ambulance doctors and employees of one of Odesa's RCCs have been posted online. Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniforms. You can also see a man in a "pixel" spraying a medic in the face with a spray can.

The Odesa Regional TCC and JV , commenting on the situation, stated that it was jointly taking urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast stated that criminal proceedings under the article "hooliganism" had been opened in Odesa due to the conflict between the employees of the TCC and JV and medical workers.

Subsequently, the Odesa Regional TCC and JV stated that the fight that took place today near one of the city RTCs was provoked by unknown persons in civilian clothes. They also stated that "a group of people in medical clothes" who wanted to take away a citizen who came to update his data did not show his documents at the request of the military.