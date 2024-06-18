Ombudsman: recruitment of teenagers by russians to set fire to military vehicles is another attempt to destabilize situation in Ukraine

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14102 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136927 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150501 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205948 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 243060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150375 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370588 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370588 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183020 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183020 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 137042 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136612 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130503 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150578 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10741 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12078 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16258 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17522 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29690 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ombudsman: recruitment of teenagers by russians to set fire to military vehicles is another attempt to destabilize situation in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22793 views

russian special services are actively recruiting Ukrainian teenagers through social media to set fire to military equipment, which is just another attempt to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Ombudsman: recruitment of teenagers by russians to set fire to military vehicles is another attempt to destabilize situation in Ukraine

russians have begun recruiting Ukrainian teenagers through social media to set fire to military vehicles in an attempt to destabilize the situation in Ukraine once again. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

The aggressor country does not shy away from any means to achieve its goals and uses Ukrainian children for this purpose. Currently, they are recruiting minors to set fire to military vehicles

- the statement said.

He notes that minors who communicate with them through social media are promised a cash reward of several thousand dollars.

Lubinets added that there have been cases of arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

This situation and the recruitment of children by russia is another way for russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine

- The Ombudsman added.

He emphasized that such actions are subject to criminal liability and urged parents to inform their children why they should not do so. And also, to tell them about the enemy's cunning, because in the future, russia may come up with other recruitment schemes.

Recall

Recently, the National Police reported on the exposure of a group of teenagers in Odesa who agreed to a proposal by russian special services to set fire to a military vehicle for money. Some of the group members face up to 15 years in prison for their actions.

In Dnipro, four people were preparing a series of arson attacks on TCC vehicles: they worked for Russian special services18.06.24, 13:18 • 22435 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Dnipro
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
