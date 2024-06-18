Ombudsman: recruitment of teenagers by russians to set fire to military vehicles is another attempt to destabilize situation in Ukraine

russians have begun recruiting Ukrainian teenagers through social media to set fire to military vehicles in an attempt to destabilize the situation in Ukraine once again. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

The aggressor country does not shy away from any means to achieve its goals and uses Ukrainian children for this purpose. Currently, they are recruiting minors to set fire to military vehicles - the statement said.

He notes that minors who communicate with them through social media are promised a cash reward of several thousand dollars.

Lubinets added that there have been cases of arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

This situation and the recruitment of children by russia is another way for russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine - The Ombudsman added.

He emphasized that such actions are subject to criminal liability and urged parents to inform their children why they should not do so. And also, to tell them about the enemy's cunning, because in the future, russia may come up with other recruitment schemes.

Recently, the National Police reported on the exposure of a group of teenagers in Odesa who agreed to a proposal by russian special services to set fire to a military vehicle for money. Some of the group members face up to 15 years in prison for their actions.

In Dnipro, four people were preparing a series of arson attacks on TCC vehicles: they worked for Russian special services