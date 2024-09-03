ukenru
Verkhovna Rada Committee to hold closed session on Russian attack on military educational institution in Poltava

Verkhovna Rada Committee to hold closed session on Russian attack on military educational institution in Poltava

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28748 views

On September 5, a closed meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security will be held to discuss the missile attack on the Institute of Communications in Poltava. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force, the State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies will be heard.

On Thursday, September 5, a closed meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence will be held regarding the Russian missile strike on the Institute of Communications in Poltava, which killed dozens of people on September 3. This was reported by Iryna Friz, a member of the relevant committee and MP from the European Solidarity faction, on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

"Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, representatives of the Air Force, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation, the military-civilian administration of Poltava region, the State Emergency Service, etc. will be heard so that the committee members can get a complete picture of what happened as of Thursday and be able to draw preliminary conclusions," the MP said.

She noted that "behind any tragedy there is always a person, in this case, officials.

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures03.09.24, 19:14 • 22963 views

Previously

MP, member  of the National Security Committee Mariana Bezuhla hinted that there was probably an air raid on the military during the formation in Poltava today.

Add

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, 41 people were reported dead . More than 180 people were injured.

Later, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska reported that the death toll had risen to 47 due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava.

Umerov: Defense Ministry's Chief Inspectorate to investigate circumstances of Poltava tragedy03.09.24, 17:50 • 20300 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

