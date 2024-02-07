Verkhovna Rada adopts government draft law on mobilization as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the government's draft law on mobilization as a basis, MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada supported the government bill #10449 on strengthening mobilization in the first reading. 243 in favor," Zheleznyak wrote in Telegram.

MP Goncharenko also reported on Telegram that the "Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government draft law on mobilization".

According to Zheleznyak, the draft law was adopted "without proposals of the committee". "There are 14 days to make amendments until February 21 and then the second reading. That is, the draft law as a whole will most likely be adopted in the last week of February, signed at the beginning of March and will come into force in a month, i.e. in April," he said.

As the MP noted, voting by factions is as follows:

• SN - 178

• ES - 0

• Batkivshchyna - 0

• Platform for life and peace - 17

• For the future - 7

• Voice - 3

• Trust - 18

• Restoration of Ukraine - 12

• Non-fractional - 8.

Addendum

Yesterday, on February 6, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov after sharp criticism of the draft law on mobilization. After discussing the document, the Ombudsman urged MPs to support the draft law. He noted that the comments from the Ombudsman's Office could be resolved before the second reading.

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks, as key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.