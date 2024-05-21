Vereshchuk: Evacuees from dangerous regions of Kharkiv oblast are entitled to IDP payments

Citizens included in the lists of evacuees from Kharkiv region are entitled to payments for internally displaced persons. This was emphasized by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Suspilne TV, UNN reports .

As part of the mandatory evacuation from Vovchansk and Liptsy, people who have left again are entitled to payments for internally displaced persons - said Iryna Vereshchuk.

It is important to note that these are citizens who are included in the evacuation lists compiled by local authorities.

The Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration is compiling the above list - please contact the Department of Social Protection by calling the hotline: (066) 283-41-43.

In order to renew the status of an internally displaced person, it is necessary to apply to the ASC or to the department of social protection in the host communities.

State financial assistance for IDPs is paid in the amount of UAH 2000 per month for adults, UAH 3000 for children and elderly or disabled persons. This assistance is provided for 6 months.

Evacuation efforts continue in the Kharkiv region : thanks to the joint efforts of emergency services, police, volunteers and local authorities, more than 9,900 civilians have been evacuated, including about 2,500 people from the Vovchansk community.