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Vasyl Kostyuk honors top karateka at Ukrainian Championships in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In Lviv, more than 600 athletes from 15 regions competed for titles at the Ukrainian Karate Championships. Chernivtsi region won the most gold medals.

Vasyl Kostyuk honors top karateka at Ukrainian Championships in Lviv

On November 6-8, the Ukrainian Karate Championships took place in Lviv among cadets, juniors, U21s, and adults. The competition brought together over 600 athletes from 15 oblasts of Ukaine. This is a key stage in the formation of Ukraine’s national and youth teams for 2027.

This was reported on the official site of the Ukrainian Federation of Karate.

The competition included nearly of all of Ukraine’s top karateka. Both experienced members of the national team and young athletes who recently took medals at the World Championships in Bielsko-Biala in Poland demonstrated their skill.

18-year-old Uliana Baranova, who won gold at the 2026 U21 World Championships, is now Ukraine’s Champion in the U21 category. Other world medalists who came first in Lviv include Mark Dorosh, Mykyta Dmytrenko and Ivan Matsenko.

The Ukraine national team’s youth coach, Dmytro Nehaturov, explains that the high-quality competition at the national level reflects the considerable potential of karate in Ukraine. Given the number of strong karateka in every weight category, even individuals who won medals at the World Championships aren’t always guaranteed a spot on the national team

Among the distinguished guests at the Championships was the sponsor of the Ukrainian Karate Federation, Vasyl Kostyuk, who participated in the presentation of medals and prizes to the winners of the competition.

Overall, karateka from Chernivtsi Oblast took the most gold medals in the Ukrainian Championships, for a total of 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze. The top three teams included Kyiv (9, 13, 22) and Odesa Oblast (9, 2, 23).

These championships were dedicated to the memory of HUR Special Forces members under the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Andriy Khoroshko, Rostyslav Parkhomenko and Serhiy Ryabokin, who gave their lives to defend their country.

Notably, Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Kostyuk has been working steadily to support the development of karate in Ukraine for over three years now. Among others, he fully finances the children’s team of Ukraine project, fosters the participation of athletes in international competitions, and rewards their achievements.

Recently, Vasyl Kostyuk sponsored the training and participation of the Ukraine karate team at the world youth championships in Poland, where Ukraine’s karateka won a record number of medals.

Lilia Podolyak

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