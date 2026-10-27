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Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5048 views

J.D. Vance linked the increase in gas prices to the actions of dictators. Critics recalled the U.S. war with Iran and drew parallels with Trump.

Vance blamed dictators for rising gas prices and prompted uncomfortable comparisons with Trump

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said during a speech in Montana that gasoline prices are rising because of the actions of dictators. However, his words sparked a wave of criticism, as opponents immediately drew parallels with President Donald Trump against the backdrop of the U.S. war against Iran and rising fuel prices. Clash Report reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Vance recalled the events of 2022, when global energy prices soared after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Do you remember 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices skyrocketed? Prices rise every time some petty dictator throws a tantrum

— the U.S. vice president said.

Vance’s words were turned against Trump himself

Critics of the U.S. administration pointed out that Vance’s words came amid the U.S. war against Iran, which is also affecting the situation in energy markets.

Trump stated that the United States "owns" Greenland and Venezuela26.10.26, 00:45 • 11442 views

They drew a parallel between the vice president’s statement and Trump’s own actions, effectively using his argument against the incumbent U.S. president.

The situation took on particular political significance ahead of the midterm elections to Congress, scheduled for November 3. High fuel prices remain a sensitive issue for American voters.

At the same time, Vance himself did not mention Trump during his speech in the context of his statement about dictators. It was the administration’s critics who drew the comparison with the American president.

Democrats plan investigation into Trump diesel deal — Axios26.10.26, 22:39 • 1200 views

Stepan Haftko

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