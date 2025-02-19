ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

US Treasury Secretary believes Zelenskiy will sign economic partnership agreement

US Treasury Secretary believes Zelenskiy will sign economic partnership agreement

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects Zelenskiy to sign an economic partnership agreement. The agreement provides for access to Ukraine's resources and the purchase of American energy in exchange for support.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign an economic partnership agreement with the United States, UNN reports, citing Fox News and Bloomberg.

Details

"I think he will do it. I think... as soon as the Ukrainians realize that this is a long-term agreement... It's very beneficial for their security," Bessent said when asked on Fox News whether Zelenskiy had signed the deal presented by the US to Ukraine.

Bloomberg writes that this is a deal "in exchange for support in the fight against Russia.

With this proposal, he said, US President Donald Trump wants to "economically bring the Ukrainian and American people closer together.

Bessent said that Trump wants to show Ukrainians that the United States supports them, and to show US taxpayers that the money that has already been sent to the country will be returned.

A deal with Ukraine would allow Trump to reach out to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "and negotiate with him on a stronger footing," Bessent said.

A deal with Ukraine would allow Trump to take it to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "and negotiate with him on a stronger basis," Bessent said.

Addendum

According to Bloomberg, Bessent's comments came less than a week after the US Treasury Secretary visited Kyiv to present Ukraine with an economic partnership agreement that "will be needed for continued US support.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg points out, "recently made it clear that it expects Ukraine to provide access to resources, including critical minerals, as well as promises to buy energy exported from the United States in exchange for military and economic support against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump criticized the billions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine over the past few years and called for an early end to the war. Senior U.S. and Russian officials met for the first round of talks on the war in Ukraine earlier this week, but excluded the leaders of Ukraine  and Europe from the meeting.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising