US State Department comments on the execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war

The State Department has seen reports of the shooting of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, but has no independent information to confirm this. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports.

So, we have seen reports [about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians - ed. I think it's appropriate for Ukraine to conduct the investigation that they announced - Miller said.

However, the State Department spokesperson added that "Obviously, speaking generally, we've seen Russia commit horrific acts since the beginning of this conflict."

Recall

On October 1, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army was launched