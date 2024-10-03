US State Department comments on the execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97953 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109286 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111387 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43521 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181661 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199659 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141539 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137768 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154672 views
US State Department comments on the execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war

US State Department comments on the execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13756 views

The U.S. State Department has seen reports of Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners, but has no independent confirmation. The spokesperson called on Ukraine to investigate and recalled Russia's horrific actions.

The State Department has seen reports of the shooting of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, but has no independent information to confirm this. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports

So, we have seen reports [about the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners by Russians - ed. I think it's appropriate for Ukraine to conduct the investigation that they announced

- Miller said. 

However, the State Department spokesperson added that "Obviously, speaking generally, we've seen Russia commit horrific acts since the beginning of this conflict." 

Recall 

On October 1, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the Russian army was launched

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
ukraineUkraine

