US security guarantees not linked to withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbas - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that security guarantees for Ukraine are not tied to the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas. He said this in a comment for DRM News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Rubio, claims about such a condition are allegedly false.

"That's not true. It's a great pity that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, because he knows it's not true. He wasn't told that," he noted.

At the same time, the Secretary of State clarified Washington's position on security guarantees.

"Security guarantees will not come into effect until the war ends," Rubio explained.

He added that the US is informing the Ukrainian side of Russia's position on Donbas, but the decision on further steps remains with Kyiv.

"If the Ukrainian authorities do not make concessions, the conflict will continue," he emphasized.

Rubio stressed that the US acts as a mediator in the settlement process and is interested in ending the war, but no new negotiations are currently planned.

Recall

Zelenskyy stated that the US demanded the withdrawal of troops from Donbas for security guarantees. The retreat would jeopardize the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.