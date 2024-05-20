US not involved in Raisi helicopter crash - Austin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85315 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108203 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251112 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165544 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226318 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35897 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33770 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67869 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35977 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61987 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224839 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85322 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61987 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113068 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113952 views
US not involved in Raisi helicopter crash - Austin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24565 views

The helicopter of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi crashed due to a technical malfunction, killing him and other people. The United States assures that it was not involved in the incident.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that America had no involvement in the downing of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter. He said this  during a press conference following a meeting in the Ramstein format, an UNN correspondent reports.

"The United States had nothing to do with the downing of the helicopter," Austin said.

He also noted that the US continues to monitor the situation.

"Unfortunately, there are no insights into the reason for this. We understand that there is an investigation by Iran, but we are also conducting our investigation. In order to understand what the results will be, we need to wait until the investigation is completed," Austin said.

Addendum

The plane crash occurred when the Iranian president and his entourage were returning from the Khoda-Afarin region in Iran's northwestern East Azarbaijan province after the inauguration of a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The crash killed President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, among others.

The IRNA news agency reportedthat the cause of the helicopter crash, which killed, among others, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, was a technical malfunction.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising