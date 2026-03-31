US lifts sanctions on three Russian container ships
Kyiv • UNN
The US Treasury Department has officially lifted restrictions on the vessels Fesco Moneron, Fesco Magadan, and Sv Nikolay. The ships sail under the flag of the Russian Federation.
The US Treasury Department announced the lifting of restrictions on container ships under the Russian flag, reports UNN.
Restrictions have been lifted on the vessels Fesco Moneron, Fesco Magadan, and Sv Nikolay.
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