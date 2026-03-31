US lifts sanctions on three Russian container ships

EU prepares new rules for Ukrainians after 2027 – protection may be limited

Exclusive

Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel

"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and where

Exclusive

From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?

Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?

Exclusive

"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU

Exclusive

How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work

EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine