US, Israel discuss strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, Yemen - Politico

The United States and Israel are currently actively discussing measures in response to Iran's attacks on Israeli territory, which may include strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Yemen, Politico reports, citing representatives of the US administration, UNN reports.

According to Politico, President Joe Biden and his senior aides have urged Israel to avoid direct strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in response to Tehran's missile attack.

The Biden administration, according to two administration officials, is willing to limit Israel's response rather than completely prevent it.

Among the possible options under consideration are strikes against Iranian-backed militants or directly against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Yemen or Syria. US presidential aides have said they favor a strategic but limited retaliatory strike.

Israel's ambassador to the UN called for an urgent session of the Security Council after Iran's missile attack. He warned of a "painful response" and emphasized the scale of the attack, which forced 10 million Israelis to take refuge in bomb shelters.