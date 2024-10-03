US, Israel discuss strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, Yemen - Politico

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165826 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137206 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142775 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172278 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97948 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109283 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111384 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43495 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50782 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165818 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172274 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199654 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188617 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141537 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141602 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137764 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154668 views
Actual
US, Israel discuss strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, Yemen - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14478 views

The United States and Israel are considering options for responding to Iran's attacks, including strikes on Iranian facilities in Syria and Yemen. The Biden administration calls on Israel to avoid direct strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The United States and Israel are currently actively discussing measures in response to Iran's attacks on Israeli territory, which may include strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Yemen, Politico reports, citing representatives of the US administration, UNN reports

According to Politico, President Joe Biden and his senior aides have urged Israel to avoid direct strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in response to Tehran's missile attack.

The Biden administration, according to two administration officials, is willing to limit Israel's response rather than completely prevent it.

Among the possible options under consideration are strikes against Iranian-backed militants or directly against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Yemen or Syria. US presidential aides have said they favor a strategic but limited retaliatory strike.

Recall

Israel's ambassador to the UN called for an urgent session of the Security Council after Iran's missile attack. He warned of a "painful response" and emphasized the scale of the attack, which forced 10 million Israelis to take refuge in bomb shelters.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
israelIsrael
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
yemenYemen

