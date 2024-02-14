US Congressional Intelligence Chief Warns of "Serious Threat to National Security"

Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made an unusual statement. He warned members of Congress about an unspecified "serious threat to national security. This information was also confirmed by a White House official. This statement is also available on the White House's page on the social network X, UNN reports.

I am asking President Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat. - said Congressman Mike Turner.



It should be noted that the congressman said nothing more and did not provide any additional information in the requests for information to American journalists from Reuters.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, also declined to provide details. He said he had organized a meeting with congressional leaders on the matter before Turner released his statement.

"I am not in a position to say anything more today. As I said, I look forward to having a discussion with (Turner - ed.) and obviously after that we will decide how to proceed, but standing here on the podium today, I can't share any further," Sullivan said at the briefing.

