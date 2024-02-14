ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US Congressional Intelligence Chief Warns of "Serious Threat to National Security"

US Congressional Intelligence Chief Warns of "Serious Threat to National Security"

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee warned of an unspecified "serious threat to national security" but did not provide any additional details.

Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made an unusual statement. He warned members of Congress about an unspecified "serious threat to national security. This information was also confirmed by a White House official.  This statement is also available on the White House's page on the social network X, UNN reports.

I am asking President Biden to declassify all information related to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat. 

- said Congressman Mike Turner.

Details

It should be noted that the congressman said nothing more and did not provide any additional information in the requests for information to American journalists from Reuters.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, also declined to provide details. He said he had organized a meeting with congressional leaders on the matter before Turner released his statement.

"I am not in a position to say anything more today. As I said, I look forward to having a discussion with (Turner - ed.) and obviously after that we will decide how to proceed, but standing here on the podium today, I can't share any further," Sullivan said at the briefing.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

