Ursula von der Leyen and President Biden discuss the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. Ursula von der Leyen reported this on the X platform, UNN reports.

Details

A good phone call with the US President after Europe agrees on 50 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine wrote von der Leyen.

She and U.S. President Biden agreed that Ukraine needs to continue to receive broad support from its partners.

Together we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes Von der Leyen emphasized.

Context

On Thursday, February 1, all 27 EU member states agreed to provide Ukraine with €50 billion. This provides permanent, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The money includes €17 billion in direct aid and €33 billion in loans. The funds are to be disbursed over four years so that Ukraine can pay salaries to public sector employees and restore the facilities destroyed by the Russians.

