Ursula von der Leyen and President Biden discuss the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ursula von der Leyen and President Biden discuss the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ursula von der Leyen and President Biden agreed to continue to provide broad support to Ukraine, discussing the situation and the €50 billion European financial assistance package during a phone call.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. Ursula von der Leyen reported this on the X platform, UNN reports.

Details

A good phone call with the US President after Europe agrees on 50 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine

wrote von der Leyen.

She and U.S. President Biden agreed that Ukraine needs to continue to receive broad support from its partners.

Together we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Von der Leyen emphasized.

Context

On Thursday, February 1, all 27 EU member states agreed to provide Ukraine with €50 billion. This provides permanent, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The money includes €17 billion in direct aid and €33 billion in loans. The funds are to be disbursed over four years so that Ukraine can pay salaries to public sector employees and restore the facilities destroyed by the Russians.

Precondition, revision and immobilised Russian assets: the EU's official decision on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

