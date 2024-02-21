Up to a Thousand Ukrainian Soldiers Could Have Been Captured During Retreat from Avdiivka - The New York Times

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103576 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113020 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159073 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175205 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166203 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35542 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41386 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48001 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45658 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 34151 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227108 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103538 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75474 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81565 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114073 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114914 views
Actual
Up to a Thousand Ukrainian Soldiers Could Have Been Captured During Retreat from Avdiivka - The New York Times

Up to a Thousand Ukrainian Soldiers Could Have Been Captured During Retreat from Avdiivka - The New York Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28308 views

The New York Times estimates that up to a thousand Ukrainian soldiers may have been captured during the retreat from Avdiivka.

During the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Avdiivka, up to a thousand Ukrainian soldiers could have been captured, The New York Times writes, citing estimates by the military and senior Western officials, UNN reports . 

Details

Estimates of the number of Ukrainian soldiers who have been captured and are missing vary. Two soldiers spoken to by The New York Times put the numbers at between 850 and 1,000. Western officials, according to the NYT, find this estimate accurate.

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, the loss of Avdiivka was not a major strategic defeat in itself, but the capture of a large number of prisoners "may change this scenario" as morale in the troops is falling after the failed counteroffensive, and because of this, the Ukrainian army has problems recruiting new soldiers.

Western officials believe that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops was poorly planned and started too late, and cite the chaos that began at the positions as the reason for the capture of so many troops.

The situation, according to The New York Times, was aggravated by the fact that Russian troops surrounded the city on almost three sides. In addition, according to Ukrainian soldiers, there were problems with communication during the retreat, which led to soldiers being captured or left wounded and killed on the battlefield.

Dmytro Likhovyi, spokesman for the Tavria group of the Ukrainian armed forces, denies that hundreds of soldiers have been captured. He called it disinformation, but admitted that "a certain number" of soldiers were missing.

the publication writes

Ukraine would not have lost Avdiivka if all ammunition had been provided - Kuleba20.02.24, 23:03 • 56925 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising