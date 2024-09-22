Up to 27 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast for Monday

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112425 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149596 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141475 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192819 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182260 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104938 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Up to 27 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast for Monday

Up to 27 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast for Monday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20649 views

At night, the air temperature can drop to 6° Celsius

Tomorrow, September 23, the weather will remain warm in Ukraine. Most of the country will be free of precipitation, with only some rain in Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"Partly cloudy. No precipitation, only in the Crimea in some places a little rain. At night and in the morning in the western regions there will be fog in some places.  Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s," forecasters say.   

Temperatures will be 6-11° at night, 11-16° on the seaside; 20-25° during the day, up to 27° in the central, southern and eastern regions; in the Carpathians, 3-8° at night, 15-20° during the day.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Contact us about advertising