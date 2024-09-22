Up to 27 degrees and no precipitation: weather forecast for Monday

Tomorrow, September 23, the weather will remain warm in Ukraine. Most of the country will be free of precipitation, with only some rain in Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

"Partly cloudy. No precipitation, only in the Crimea in some places a little rain. At night and in the morning in the western regions there will be fog in some places. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s," forecasters say.

Temperatures will be 6-11° at night, 11-16° on the seaside; 20-25° during the day, up to 27° in the central, southern and eastern regions; in the Carpathians, 3-8° at night, 15-20° during the day.

