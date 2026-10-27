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Up to 2.5 outage queues — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On October 28, scheduled hourly outages will be in effect for all consumers in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russia’s massive attacks on energy facilities.

Up to 2.5 outage queues — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit electricity consumption of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, on Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit consumption will necessarily be applied in some regions of Ukraine:

  • 06:00 – 23:59 - capacity limitation schedules for industry;
    • 06:00 – 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 queues).

      The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. 

      Kyiv without power: how long will the capital be able to remain supplied with water during a prolonged blackout27.10.26, 20:01 • 11940 views

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine