Up to 2.5 outage queues — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Wednesday
Kyiv • UNN
On October 28, scheduled hourly outages will be in effect for all consumers in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russia’s massive attacks on energy facilities.
On Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit electricity consumption of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.
Details
According to Ukrenergo, on Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit consumption will necessarily be applied in some regions of Ukraine:
- 06:00 – 23:59 - capacity limitation schedules for
industry;
- 06:00 – 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for
all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 queues).
The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.
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