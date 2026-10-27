Up to 2.5 outage queues — how electricity will be switched off in Ukraine on Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit electricity consumption of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, on Wednesday, October 28, measures to limit consumption will necessarily be applied in some regions of Ukraine:

06:00 – 23:59 - capacity limitation schedules for industry;

06:00 – 23:59 - hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 queues).

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

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