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Up to 10 drones detected in Estonian airspace, three locations being checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8072 views

Foreign drones were detected in Estonian skies, and fragments of one were found in Tartu County. Police are checking crash sites and have received 49 reports.

Up to 10 drones detected in Estonian airspace, three locations being checked

Less than ten foreign drones were detected in Estonian airspace on the night of March 31. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is investigating three possible crash sites. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is investigating three locations where the devices could have crashed. In one of them, in Kastri rural municipality of Tartu County, the police found drone debris. During the day, the PPA received 49 reports from citizens, and the agency is verifying the information.

Estonia tracked the drones and monitored its airspace jointly with allies.

The Defense Forces sent three danger notifications to residents according to the region where the threat began to materialize. The drones flew from the south and east; no devices were detected from the west or north. In the counties indicated in the alarm notification, the drones were either already present or were expected to enter.

Some drones moved over Estonia in a straight trajectory, others did not. Allied fighters identified drones flying in the sky and were ready to shoot them down.

We have no evidence that anyone deliberately flew into Raplamaa or Pärnumaa. Drones are affected by various means, which is why they do not do what they were supposed to do - destroy the Russian war machine - and can end up very far from their target.

- explained Colonel Uku Arold, head of the strategic communications department of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

The police continue to verify the received information and ask all people who find anything suspicious to stay away from the objects and immediately report it to the Alarm Center at 112.

Estonia plans to develop layered air defense. Arold emphasized that a "protective dome" through which nothing can penetrate has not yet been invented.

Recall

On March 29, several unknown drones violated Finnish airspace and crashed on its territory. The Air Force deployed a Hornet fighter jet.

Olga Rozgon

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