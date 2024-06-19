Until February 24, 2022 shadow economy was up to 55%, and after the situation has only worsened - expert

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by russia, the shadow economy was up to 55%, and after February 24, 2022, the situation has only worsened. In addition, martial law implies that some of the data has limited access. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Committee of Economists of Ukraine, Andriy Novak, in an exclusive commentary UNN.

Before the full-scale invasion, according to various estimates, the size of the shadow economy in Ukraine was between 45-55%, i.e. approximately half of the - Novak noted.

According to him, the main share of what is called the shadow economy is the use of offshore schemes. In addition, this includes corruption schemes at the Ukrainian customs, wages in envelopes, and corruption schemes in the tax office.

After the full-scale invasion, we realize that the situation has not improved, but rather worsened. Because in the conditions of the legal status of "martial law" many things are not publicized, classified and so on. But even in such conditions we see that there are a lot of facts of corrupt practices at customs and with the tax service, and unfortunately the use of offshore schemes has not disappeared either - Novak noted.

The expert noted that while there is a large-scale war, the topic of shadow economy is not the first or second level of attention. However, after the war, it will come to the forefront, because European partners demand that Kiev fight corruption. This is one of the main conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Gray export of grain refers precisely to problems related to customs.

Recall

Earlier UNN told how the scheme of gray export of grain works. To do this, dishonest entrepreneurs, in particular, use "risky" enterprises. One example is the grain terminal "Olympex", which still remains almost the only gates for gray exports.

In particular, in January 2021, law enforcers were interested in a number of companies involved in grain export and associated with GNT Group of Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. LLC "Ferko", LLC "Metalsukrane Corp LTD", LLC "Grain Reloading Complex "Inzernoexport" and enterprise "Vtormetexport", belonging to GNT Group, actively used the requisites" risky" companies for export operations. In the course of the investigation, the territorial department of the BEB in the Odessa region identified at least three such "risky" enterprises: AUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALISENTA TRADE LLC, and SOLTEK PRODUCT LLC. In addition, the investigation found that the exported grain was stored, among other things, in the warehouses of Olympex Coupe International LLC - which is also controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

Based on the results of the investigation, law enforcers found that none of the mentioned "risky" enterprises had no proof of purchase of grains that were planned to be exported - more than 2 thousand tons of corn, barley, wheat (this is only what was found by law enforcers during the searches). In addition, all these enterprises violated the requirements of financial and tax reporting, demonstrated zero profitability, and understated profit tax.

According to law enforcers' calculations, Groza and Naumenko's companies caused almost UAH 37.5m damage to the state within the framework of this criminal case alone. At the same time, the exporter of "gray" grain was Agiros LLC, which belongs to a well-known smuggler Vadim Alperin, against whom the SNBO imposed sanctions in 2021 and who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And shipping these grains, according to media reports, was another company controlled by Groza and Naumenko, "Attollo Granum."

This criminal proceeding is currently still under investigation.

Another criminal proceedinginvolving Groza and Naumenko's company, Olympex Coupe International LLC, is being investigated by the territorial department of the Kyiv City BEB. It was opened a year later, in 2022, but also concerns "gray" grain exports.

The case is being investigated under articles on tax evasion, forgery of documents for state registers, legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and illegal handling of weapons or ammunition.

The scheme used by Groza and Naumenko's company is identical to the one used earlier, only the names of the fictitious companies differ, and not all of them. In particular, it includes AUTSTAFF 19 LLC mentioned in another criminal proceeding.

In addition to this company, they also used the "risky" companies EXPRESS ALL and AGROTRANS-GROUP. With their help, according to the investigation, at least 40,000 tons of grain and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.