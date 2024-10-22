UNN is looking for a news feed editor
UNN is looking for a news feed editor.
IA UNN announces a competition to fill the vacant position of news feed editor.
Requirements:
- Experience in online media in a similar position;
- Awareness of social and political issues in Ukraine;
- Perfect command of the Ukrainian language;
- Knowledge of other languages will be an advantage;
- Attentiveness, accuracy, conscientiousness, a high level of self-organization, broad-mindedness, and the ability to learn quickly;
- Ability to quickly process a large amount of information;
- Willingness to work for results.
Full-time employment.
Remuneration: competitive.
Please send your resume to [email protected] (please indicate "Resume" in the subject line).
Attention! Candidates without a resume will not be considered.