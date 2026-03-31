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Universities in the occupied territories of Ukraine have been turned into a tool for recruiting students into the Russian army - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The Russian Federation uses universities in the occupied territories to recruit young people into UAV troops. Students are promised easy service, but contracts are open-ended.

Universities in the occupied territories of Ukraine have been turned into a tool for recruiting students into the Russian army - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia continues its campaign to recruit students for military service, using universities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as a recruitment tool. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, during March, an increase in agitation for the so-called UAV troops is recorded. Recruitment announcements, as well as relevant advertising materials, are massively appearing on the information resources of local universities, and are also placed directly in educational institutions.

Students are offered to sign contracts, promising "easy service", work with drones, and discharge after the term expires. However, there are increasing reports that in practice, the terms of the "student" contract do not differ from standard service in the Russian army, and signing it does not guarantee entry into the drone forces. And the contract itself is practically indefinite - it can be extended regardless of the will of the serviceman.

This refers to the systematic use of the educational environment to draw young people from the occupied territories into the war. The Kremlin has turned universities into a tool of mobilization policy, effectively nullifying their educational function.

- added the CPD.

Russia uses sports to break through international isolation - CPD29.03.26, 23:01 • 6170 views

Olga Rozgon

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