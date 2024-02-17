UN says it has no forensic capabilities to verify reports of DPRK missiles in Ukraine

The United Nations has no forensic capabilities regarding reports of the use of weapons from the DPRK or any other country in the war in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on February 16 in response to a request to comment on the use of at least 24 ballistic missiles from North Korea to shell Ukraine, UNN reports .

We have repeatedly condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. On the alleged use of weapons from North Korea or any other country, we don't have the forensic capabilities. But I would say to you that it is important that all member states comply with existing sanctions, and there are mechanisms in the Security Council to address these issues - Dujarric said.

Previously

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin reportedthat Russia has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine since December 30, in strikes that killed at least 14 civilians.