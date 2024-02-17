UN says it has no forensic capabilities to verify reports of DPRK missiles in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
UN says it has no forensic capabilities to verify reports of DPRK missiles in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32139 views

The UN Secretary General's spokesperson said that they are unable to verify reports of Russia's use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine, but emphasized that all countries must comply with sanctions.

The United Nations has no forensic capabilities regarding reports of the use of weapons from the DPRK or any other country in the war in Ukraine, UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on February 16 in response to a request to comment on the use of at least 24 ballistic missiles from North Korea to shell Ukraine, UNN reports .

We have repeatedly condemned attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. On the alleged use of weapons from North Korea or any other country, we don't have the forensic capabilities. But I would say to you that it is important that all member states comply with existing sanctions, and there are mechanisms in the Security Council to address these issues

- Dujarric said.

Previously

Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin reportedthat Russia has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine since December 30, in strikes that killed at least 14 civilians. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

