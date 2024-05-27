Uleba had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Philippines

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo and discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the Philippines. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

During our conversation, Enrique Manalo and I discussed ways to strengthen the promising bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Philippines. We also talked about our cooperation in international organizations. Ukraine is interested in further deepening ties with ASEAN and seeks to become a partner of the Association in the sectoral dialogue the statement said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba discusses Global Peace Summit and bilateral relations with his New Zealand counterpart