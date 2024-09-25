Ukrainians warned of possible traffic complications at the checkpoint on the border with Hungary

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174468 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141755 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145429 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139881 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175897 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115342 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70969 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77389 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45557 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36946 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191999 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143706 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148273 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139588 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156356 views
Ukrainians warned of possible traffic complications at the checkpoint on the border with Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12940 views

Road repairs have begun at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint on the border with Hungary. The work will last for several weeks and may result in traffic difficulties for vehicles leaving Ukraine.

On the border with Hungary, repairs of access roads at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint have begun. The work will last for several weeks, and there may be complications for traffic leaving Ukraine, the State Customs Service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting today, September 25, at the Chop-Záhony international checkpoint on the border with Hungary, in the direction of exit from Ukraine, repair work is being carried out to restore the road surface on the section of the road from the bridge over the Tisa River to the passenger and cargo sections. In this regard, there may be traffic complications during the period of work, which will last approximately several weeks," the agency reported on social media.

Customs officials urged anyone planning to cross the border in this direction to take this information into account when planning their trip.

Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told about seasonal fluctuations23.09.24, 19:13 • 19788 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ministry-of-infrastructure-ukraineMinistry of Infrastructure (Ukraine)
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

