Ukrainians warned of possible traffic complications at the checkpoint on the border with Hungary

On the border with Hungary, repairs of access roads at the Chop-Záhony checkpoint have begun. The work will last for several weeks, and there may be complications for traffic leaving Ukraine, the State Customs Service said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting today, September 25, at the Chop-Záhony international checkpoint on the border with Hungary, in the direction of exit from Ukraine, repair work is being carried out to restore the road surface on the section of the road from the bridge over the Tisa River to the passenger and cargo sections. In this regard, there may be traffic complications during the period of work, which will last approximately several weeks," the agency reported on social media.

Customs officials urged anyone planning to cross the border in this direction to take this information into account when planning their trip.

Passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told about seasonal fluctuations