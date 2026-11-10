Ukrainians imported 22.4 thousand used cars in October: which models are the most popular
Kyiv • UNN
In October 2026, 22.4 thousand used passenger cars were imported into Ukraine. Petrol cars, the Volkswagen Golf and the Tiguan were the most popular.
During October 2026, Ukraine's vehicle fleet was replenished with 22,400 used passenger cars imported from abroad. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, according to UNN.
Details
Petrol-powered cars accounted for the largest share of this segment of the automotive market—51% (in October 2025, they accounted for 44%). They were followed by:
- electric vehicles—20% (30% in October 2025);
- diesel vehicles—16% (18% in October 2025);
- hybrids—10% (5% in October 2025);
- LPG-powered vehicles—3% (3% in October 2025).
The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf—971 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan—800 units;
- NISSAN Rogue—733 units;
- AUDI Q5—698 units;
- SKODA Octavia—650 units;
- RENAULT Megane—604 units;
- TESLA Model Y—603 units;
- NISSAN Leaf—524 units;
- TESLA Model 3—491 units;
- FORD Escape—469 units.
Reminder
Earlier, we reported that Toyota retained its leadership among automakers, but its value fell by 19.9%. Tesla lost 37.8%, while Ferrari, BYD, and Korean brands grew.