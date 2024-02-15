Ukrainians cheated for more than UAH 45 million under the pretext of selling drones for the Armed Forces: two women are suspected

Law enforcement officers have served suspicion notices to two women who defrauded Ukrainians of more than UAH 45 million under the pretext of selling drones to the Armed Forces. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The police liquidated a criminal group that defrauded Ukrainians of more than UAH 45 million under the pretext of selling drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of monitoring of UAV sale offers, 92 victims transferred over UAH 45 million to the fraudsters. Among the deceived are citizens from all regions of Ukraine of different ages and professions who were united by a desire to help the Ukrainian military, - police report.

Details

It is noted that the scheme was organized by two women who failed to deliver more than 600 drones of various types for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In February of this year, operatives of the Criminal Search Department and investigators of the National Police conducted 7 searches at the suspects' residences in Kyiv, Odesa and Volyn regions. The suspects' property worth over UAH 4.5 million and UAH 28.6 million on the bank accounts of the companies involved in the scheme were seized, - the police added.

In addition, the women had been involved in a similar "business" before. During the blackouts, they sold and failed to deliver 40 starlinks. In 2023, the National Police investigators have already served them with suspicion notices and sent indictments to court.

Recall

