Ukrainians can expect warmer weather and intermittent rains in early April - forecaster

Photo: t.me/PohodaNatalka

In early April, warm weather is expected in Ukraine, with daytime temperatures of +10 to +16 degrees. At the same time, rain is possible, UNN reports, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In most regions of Ukraine, the air temperature during the day on April 1 is expected to be within +12 to +17 degrees.

And only an island of coolness will form in the western regions, where it will be +6 to +12 degrees during the day, and a few degrees lower in the Carpathians. In Kyiv, periodic rain and warm weather with air temperatures up to +15 degrees are expected on April 1. Rains tomorrow will be periodic, due to the influence of southern cyclonic activity, with mostly no precipitation only in Crimea. Warm weather is expected on Palm Sunday, and rains are possible only in the southern part. - the forecaster stated.

Recall

The end of March will bring a change in weather to Ukraine - with rains - due to a cyclone, on March 31, temperatures will reach 19°C in some places.