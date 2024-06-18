$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia for allegedly spreading fake news about the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39086 views

A 35-year-old Ukrainian woman was sentenced in Russia to 12 years in prison for launching balloons with a white, blue and white flag in Moscow, which the authorities considered to be participation in a terrorist organization.

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 12 years in prison in Russia for allegedly spreading fake news about the war

In Russia, a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman, Kristina Lyubashenko, who launched balloons with a white, blue and white flag in Moscow, was sentenced to 12 years in prison . This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The court found the woman guilty of spreading "fakes" about the war and participation in a terrorist organization.

It is noted that  after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine , Lyubashenko and her family fled Kyiv for Switzerland. However, she was short of money, so she agreed to a friend's offer to go to Russia and launch balloons in Moscow for a reward.

And yet, on May 8, 2023, the woman was detained: operatives were already waiting for her at the planned launch site. Lyubashenko's trial took two days.

russian court arrests chess player Kasparov and three other opposition activists in absentia on terrorism charges25.04.24, 11:21 • 16233 views

According to Russian investigators, in May 2023, Lyubashenko placed speakers on the window of her rented apartment in the Moscow region town of Dovgoprudny and loudly played a recording of an anti-war speech and the Ukrainian anthem. The security forces consider this to be spreading "fakes" about the army.

In addition, she was detained with balloons to which a white and blue flag was tied. The launching of the balloons was regarded by the investigation as participation in a terrorist organization. It is likely to be the Legion  "Freedom of Russia" - whose fighters often use these colors.

Addendum

As Lyubashenko herself explained, after fleeing to Switzerland, she met Vitaliy Yurchenko, who, according to the lawyer, "posed as a refugee from Ukraine." 

It was he who persuaded her to hold a peaceful action against the war there in exchange for money: to launch yellow and blue balloons into the sky. At the time, there was no talk of a flag in the white, blue, and white color scheme, nor of speakers to broadcast the Ukrainian anthem and lyrics.

According to her, he helped her get to Moscow. Lyubashenko added that after that, the man threatened to tell the guardianship authorities about the daughters she had left behind in Switzerland and that they would be taken to an orphanage.

Recall

In occupied Donetsk, "a Georgian citizen Mamuka Gatsareli, who fought on the side of Ukraine and was captured, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

