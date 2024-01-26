Ukrainian soldiers repel 6 enemy attacks in the southern defense zone and continue to expand their foothold

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House
March 2, 08:31 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
March 2, 08:53 AM

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian soldiers repel 6 enemy attacks in the southern defense zone and continue to expand their foothold

Ukrainian soldiers repel 6 enemy attacks in the southern defense zone and continue to expand their foothold

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian troops in the southern defense zone repelled six enemy attacks, continuing to expand the bridgehead despite ongoing artillery and drone strikes. The enemy's unsuccessful attacks led to a retreat, and counter-battery fighting continues.

The occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery fire and attack drones of various types; a powerful counter-battery fight is underway. A number of the occupiers' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, a powerful counter-battery battle continues. The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. He made 6 unsuccessful assaults and, having suffered losses, retreated to his original positions. Our soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead.

- the statement reads.

Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 23 killed 11 people26.01.24, 09:18 • 47322 views

In particular, it is stated that the occupiers do not stop conducting active aerial reconnaissance, constantly put pressure with artillery shelling, and use a large number of attack drones of various types.

It also indicates that as of now, there are 4 ships of the occupiers' fleet in the Black Sea, including 2 submarine missile launchers and 1 marine combat vessel equipped with  16 "Calibers". According to current information, there is 1 enemy ship on  combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

Recall

While conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO discovered enemy observation posts. They came close to the enemy and killed five occupants.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian troops withstood 65 enemy attacks over the past day. In the fiercest battles on the eastern front, the enemy used aircraft, quadcopters and armored vehicles.

russians shelled Donetsk region eight times in 24 hours: there are wounded and destruction26.01.24, 11:20 • 27021 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising