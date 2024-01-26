Ukrainian soldiers repel 6 enemy attacks in the southern defense zone and continue to expand their foothold

The occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery fire and attack drones of various types; a powerful counter-battery fight is underway. A number of the occupiers' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, a powerful counter-battery battle continues. The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. He made 6 unsuccessful assaults and, having suffered losses, retreated to his original positions. Our soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead. - the statement reads.

In particular, it is stated that the occupiers do not stop conducting active aerial reconnaissance, constantly put pressure with artillery shelling, and use a large number of attack drones of various types.

It also indicates that as of now, there are 4 ships of the occupiers' fleet in the Black Sea, including 2 submarine missile launchers and 1 marine combat vessel equipped with 16 "Calibers". According to current information, there is 1 enemy ship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

While conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction, operators of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO discovered enemy observation posts. They came close to the enemy and killed five occupants.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian troops withstood 65 enemy attacks over the past day. In the fiercest battles on the eastern front, the enemy used aircraft, quadcopters and armored vehicles.

