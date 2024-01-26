russians shelled Donetsk region eight times in 24 hours: there are wounded and destruction

During the past day, on January 25, the occupying forces of the russian federation inflicted eight attacks on different areas of Donetsk region.This was stated by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Filashkin, Russians shelled Avdiivka and a number of other communities in Pokrovsk district.

In Marinka community, Krasnohorivka and the outskirts of Illinka and Romanivka were shelled. In Ocheretyn community, 2 houses in Novobakhmutivka were damaged. In Novohrodivka, 10 private houses, 2 two-story buildings, 3 hospital buildings and a shop were damaged. In Myrnohrad, a rocket attack injured 6 people, destroyed an administrative building, damaged 7 five-story buildings, a shop, a business and 29 cars - summarized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

He added that in Kramatorsk district, the outskirts of Lyman and Kostyantynivka communities came under Russian fire, without casualties or damage.

The occupants also struck at Bakhmut district. In particular, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community as a result of shelling. In addition, 3 houses and 1 administrative building were damaged in Siversk.

Addendum

Separately, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasized that 95 people, including 26 children, had been evacuated from the front line.

Recall

Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, was hit by a rocket attack by Russian troops in the middle of the night, injuring six peopleincluding two children.

