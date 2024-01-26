russians shelled Donetsk region eight times in 24 hours: there are wounded and destruction

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102286 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112780 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142981 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139679 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172108 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284515 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148874 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41245 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73853 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33738 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44168 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63833 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102286 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262059 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63833 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123376 views
russians shelled Donetsk region eight times in 24 hours: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27021 views

Over the past day, the russian occupation forces conducted eight attacks in different areas of Donetsk region. Six people were wounded and dozens of buildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

During the past day, on January 25, the occupying forces of the russian federation inflicted eight attacks on different areas of Donetsk region.This was stated by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Filashkin, Russians shelled Avdiivka and a number of other communities in Pokrovsk district.

In Marinka community, Krasnohorivka and the outskirts of Illinka and Romanivka were shelled. In Ocheretyn community, 2 houses in Novobakhmutivka were damaged. In Novohrodivka, 10 private houses, 2 two-story buildings, 3 hospital buildings and a shop were damaged. In Myrnohrad, a rocket attack injured 6 people, destroyed an administrative building, damaged 7 five-story buildings, a shop, a business and 29 cars

- summarized the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

He added that in  Kramatorsk district, the outskirts of Lyman and Kostyantynivka communities came under Russian fire, without casualties or damage.

The occupants also struck at Bakhmut district. In particular, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community as a result of shelling. In addition, 3 houses and 1 administrative building were damaged in Siversk.

Addendum

Separately, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasized that 95 people, including 26 children, had been evacuated from the front line.

Recall

Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, was hit by a rocket attack by Russian troops in the middle of the night, injuring six peopleincluding two children. 

The Russians shelled a village in Donetsk region: three residential buildings were destroyed, another ten were damaged - State Emergency Service25.01.24, 17:40 • 26211 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

