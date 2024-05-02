Ukrainian peace formula supported by over 80 countries - Presidential Administration

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian formula for peace has been supported by more than 80 countries, UNN reports.

June 15-16 - First Peace Summit in Switzerland. Ukrainian Formula for Peace, a meeting of leaders. We are working on preparations. The main task of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is to unite the international community around a just peace. These are the conditions that the world will set for the aggressor - Yermak said on Telegram.

According to him, the organization of the Summit is the result of coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian and Swiss sides. It will be attended by leaders and heads of government from all continents. The principles of the event were developed and agreed upon during a series of international meetings of national security advisers initiated by the Presidential Office to develop the Ukrainian peace formula.

The Summit will serve as a platform for dialogue on how to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. Respect for these principles was demonstrated by all those invited to participate in the event.

The Ukrainian peace formula has now been supported by more than 80 countries. The West and the Global South are together. Russia is making efforts to disrupt the summit. We know about all the enemy's plans. He will not succeed. If the whole world unites around the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, Putin will no longer be able to hide behind his lies to continue the war. And the world will get a platform and a tool for conflict resolution - Yermak summarized.

