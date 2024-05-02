Ukrainian peace formula supported by over 80 countries - Presidential Administration

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukrainian peace formula supported by over 80 countries - Presidential Administration

Ukrainian peace formula supported by over 80 countries - Presidential Administration

 • 18006 views

More than 80 countries have supported the Ukrainian peace formula, and the first peace summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 to unite the international community around a just peace for Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian formula for peace has been supported by more than 80 countries, UNN reports.

June 15-16 - First Peace Summit in Switzerland. Ukrainian Formula for Peace, a meeting of leaders. We are working on preparations. The main task of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is to unite the international community around a just peace. These are the conditions that the world will set for the aggressor

- Yermak said on Telegram.

According to him, the organization of the Summit is the result of coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian and Swiss sides. It will be attended by leaders and heads of government from all continents. The principles of the event were developed and agreed upon during a series of international meetings of national security advisers initiated by the Presidential Office to develop the Ukrainian peace formula.

We have agreed on the final touches: Zelensky on preparations for the Global Peace Summit01.05.24, 21:08 • 22587 views

The Summit will serve as a platform for dialogue on how to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. Respect for these principles was demonstrated by all those invited to participate in the event.

The Ukrainian peace formula has now been supported by more than 80 countries. The West and the Global South are together. Russia is making efforts to disrupt the summit. We know about all the enemy's plans. He will not succeed. If the whole world unites around the Ukrainian Formula for Peace, Putin will no longer be able to hide behind his lies to continue the war. And the world will get a platform and a tool for conflict resolution 

- Yermak summarized.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference02.05.24, 13:24 • 22880 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
telegramTelegram
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising