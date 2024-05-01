We have agreed on the final touches: Zelensky on preparations for the Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today they agreed on the final touches in preparation for the Global Peace Summit, and also announced a lot of non-public work with partners, UNN reports.

A Global Peace Summit, the first such Summit that can launch a real movement towards a just peace. We are preparing this Summit and this movement. Together with the Swiss side. Today we have agreed on the final touches, and we are working as hard as possible to ensure that as many leaders and countries as possible attend the Summit. This is fundamental - Zelensky said during his evening address.

Ukraine invited representatives of Mexico to the Global Peace Summit

The President emphasized that the world can stop any aggressor.

If we act in unity and according to the rules of the majority - no aggression can withstand truly global pressure. And we must all work together to force Russia to peace. In the coming weeks, there will be a lot of non-public work with partners to make the Summit truly meaningful - He summarized.

Zelenskyy invites Irish Prime Minister to the Global Peace Summit