Ukrainian partisans scouted ammunition depots of russian troops in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian guerrillas have scouted ammunition depots of the russian Black Sea Fleet in the Saki district of Crimea. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the guerrillas managed to investigate the warehouses of 758 of the russian Black Sea Fleet logistics center near the village of Naumivka, Saky district.

The territory is large and well guarded, with patrols around the perimeter and watchtowers with guards. Probably, ammunition for artillery, missile and mine and torpedo weapons used on the occupiers' warships is stored here. Object coordinates: 45.321388, 33.660943 - representatives of the ATES movement summarized.

Addendum

ATES noted that the russians are dividing ammunition piles. In addition, the guerrillas recorded the occupiers loading ammunition from this depot and transporting it to other military units.

Recall

The guerrillas found out that russian warships from which the occupiers are shelling Ukraine are kept in the bay of Novorossiysk.