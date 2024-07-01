Ukrainian Navy rescues 5 civilians swept out to sea in Odesa

Sailors of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rescued five men who were swept into the open sea in Odesa. This was reported by the military press service, UNN reports.

Details

"Representatives of the rescue and diving service of the Odesa City Council asked the Ukrainian Navy to help rescue civilians who had been swept into the open sea by the waves," the statement said.

It is noted that the crew of the Ukrainian Navy boat found the people and rescued them.

