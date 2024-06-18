$41.340.03
Ukrainian Navy: Enemy strike group conducts exercises in the Sea of Azov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23331 views

A Russian strike group of six ships, including three Buyan-M cruise missile carriers and large amphibious assault ships, is currently conducting exercises in the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian Navy: Enemy strike group conducts exercises in the Sea of Azov

The Russian strike group in the Sea of Azov, which includes six ships, including three Buyan-M cruise missile carriers and large amphibious assault ships, is currently undergoing training. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There is a strike group in the Sea of Azov. There are at least six ships there, 3 of which are cruise missile carriers of the Buyan-M project and large landing ships. Given the nature of their actions and the composition of the groups, we can conclude that this is a training process, as the school year has begun in Russia

- said the Navy spokesman.

According to him, Russians consider the Azov Sea safer than the Black Sea because of the "control" of the Kerch Strait.

"Given that the Sea of Azov is quite shallow, there is only up to 15 meters of draft and the number of recommended routes is limited. Accordingly, the Russians are in the same location as civilian vessels, of which there are also many, and they use them as a "shield," which is common for Russians," Pletenchuk said.

Pletenchuk says that this group actually continues to be supplied by the ferry crossing, which can be called "very, very" civilian conditionally, because it carries ¾ of the military logistics to supply Crimea and the southern group.

Recall

Russia still cannot afford to have surface ships in the Black Sea.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Crimea
