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Ukrainian military forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia with FP-1 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The facility has a designed refining capacity of approximately 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

Ukrainian military forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in Russia with FP-1 drones

On October 30, the Defense Forces struck the Novokuybyshevsk Refinery in Russia’s Samara region using FP-1 drones. This was reported by UNN , citing the Telegram channel of Fire Point — the drone manufacturer.

According to the company, numerous hits were recorded across the plant’s territory. In particular, one of the affected facilities was a diesel fuel hydrotreatment unit.

The Novokuybyshevsk Refinery has a designed processing capacity of approximately 8.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

According to the Telegram channel Exilenova+, at least 11 fire hotspots were recorded at the Novokuybyshevsk Refinery after the strike by the Ukrainian military.

It should be added

Strikes by the Defense Forces on Russian oil refineries are creating additional problems for Russia’s oil refining industry. Damage to critical equipment is forcing enterprises to spend significant sums on repairs, seek alternative suppliers, and reduce the production of petroleum products. At the same time, Russia’s sanctions make it more difficult to obtain foreign technologies and components needed to restore damaged facilities. As experts interviewed by UNN explained , repeated attacks intensify this effect: even after repairs, enterprises remain vulnerable to new strikes. Reduced refining may also create additional pressure on the domestic fuel market and increase the costs of supplying it between regions.

FP-1 drones traveled more than 2,500 km and struck two facilities in Omsk: the "Omsk Rubber" plant and an OZON warehouse were hit25.10.26, 15:07 • 5083 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

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