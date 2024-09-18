Ukrainian metal detector “Khortich-1” is approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56491 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 42547 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 84539 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 59797 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 56118 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197756 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147319 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146775 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142134 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158697 views
Ukrainian metal detector “Khortich-1” is approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian metal detector “Khortich-1” is approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14715 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the use of a domestically produced pulse metal detector Khortych-1 in the defense forces. The device weighs just over 1 kg, detects explosive devices at a depth of over 0.5 m and operates for up to 6 hours on battery power.

A Ukrainian-made pulse metal detector Khortych-1 has been put into operation in the Ukrainian Defense Forces . This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian-made metal detector weighs a little over a kilogram and detects explosive devices at a depth of more than half a meter with an error of 5 cm in locating the center of the object. It operates at temperatures from -20C to +40C and humidity up to 95%. The device has light and sound indicators of mine detection, and a full charge of the powerful lithium-ion battery ensures the metal detector's operation for 6 hours.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved a Ukrainian-made pulse metal detector for delivery to the troops. The device for finding mines and other explosive objects created by Ukrainian engineers was named Khortych-1

- said the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces authorize domestic individual demining kit for operation29.08.24, 18:39 • 24395 views

Addendum

The agency said that the universal metal detector was manufactured at a domestic enterprise that developed and produced similar devices for use in domestic and industrial areas: for detector research of soils and other surfaces for the presence of electric and gas networks, geodetic work, other work in the field of national economy to detect metal objects, etc.

However, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the manufacturer has volunteered all available metal detectors for use by the troops.

The company's engineers constantly received feedback on the practical use of their products by the military and formed the key criteria for the development of a universal army metal detector. It had to be lightweight, reliable in use, inexpensive, easy to operate and maintainable in the field.

Recall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense approved the use of the BoarTAC multipurpose unmanned transporter. The vehicle can deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, clear areas of mines, and be used as a kamikaze drone.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

