Ukrainian metal detector “Khortich-1” is approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A Ukrainian-made pulse metal detector Khortych-1 has been put into operation in the Ukrainian Defense Forces . This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian-made metal detector weighs a little over a kilogram and detects explosive devices at a depth of more than half a meter with an error of 5 cm in locating the center of the object. It operates at temperatures from -20C to +40C and humidity up to 95%. The device has light and sound indicators of mine detection, and a full charge of the powerful lithium-ion battery ensures the metal detector's operation for 6 hours.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved a Ukrainian-made pulse metal detector for delivery to the troops. The device for finding mines and other explosive objects created by Ukrainian engineers was named Khortych-1 - said the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces authorize domestic individual demining kit for operation

Addendum

The agency said that the universal metal detector was manufactured at a domestic enterprise that developed and produced similar devices for use in domestic and industrial areas: for detector research of soils and other surfaces for the presence of electric and gas networks, geodetic work, other work in the field of national economy to detect metal objects, etc.

However, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the manufacturer has volunteered all available metal detectors for use by the troops.

The company's engineers constantly received feedback on the practical use of their products by the military and formed the key criteria for the development of a universal army metal detector. It had to be lightweight, reliable in use, inexpensive, easy to operate and maintainable in the field.

Recall

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense approved the use of the BoarTAC multipurpose unmanned transporter. The vehicle can deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, clear areas of mines, and be used as a kamikaze drone.