Ukrainian Armed Forces authorize domestic individual demining kit for operation

Ukraine has approved an individual detection, marking and demining kit for use in the Armed Forces . This product is manufactured by a Ukrainian company from domestic components. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Each kit includes more than ten items that will be needed by a soldier when performing tasks to detect and mark explosive devices. In particular, these are

compact sapper probe made of dielectric material,

reusable “cat” for tracing “stretch marks”,

paracord cord,

kits for waiting for fuses and detonators,

phosphor light sources for nighttime marking, etc.

The developers created the kit taking into account the fact that the military have to work in very difficult conditions, on different types of terrain, and deal with “sapper traps” set by the occupiers when mining the territories.

When creating the demining kit, domestic developers used the experience of both foreign partners and the unique experience of Ukrainian defenders gained during the repulsion of a large-scale Russian invasion. The developers analyzed samples of similar individual kits available in other armies around the world and created their own, taking into account the needs of Ukrainian soldiers - the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that several hundred of these kits are already in the army - the manufacturer provided them free of charge for use in various units of the Defense Forces.

Recall

The European Union allocates 2 million euros to finance a new humanitarian demining initiative in Ukraine.