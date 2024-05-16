Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to stop enemy's active advance across Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

It is not yet possible to say that the Defense Forces have managed to stabilize the front line, but the enemy's active advance across the Kharkiv region has been stopped. In some areas, our soldiers managed to regain a more favorable position. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy is also trying to succeed by advancing toward Liptsy. He still has hopes of capturing the city of Vovchansk. Our soldiers, although it is not yet possible to say that they have stabilized the front line, have already stopped the enemy's active advance across the Kharkiv region. Our soldiers have managed to regain a more favorable position even in the areas of the frontline. They are inflicting damage to military equipment, manpower and weapons - Syniehubov said.

He added that the enemy is forced to pull up reserves to keep their offensive potential alive.

However, our main task now is to stabilize the front line. In addition, the enemy continues to strike at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv itself. They have not stopped shelling the border. In total, more than 30 settlements were hit. He also continues offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction. All enemy attacks were repelled there, and no territory was lost ," added Sinegubov.

Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they attack near the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region.