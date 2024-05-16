ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Actual
Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to stop enemy's active advance across Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to stop enemy's active advance across Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39035 views

Ukrainian troops stopped an active Russian offensive in Kharkiv region and regained more favorable positions in some areas, although the front line has not yet stabilized.

It is not yet possible to say that the Defense Forces have managed to stabilize the front line, but the enemy's active advance across the Kharkiv region has been stopped. In some areas, our soldiers managed to regain a more favorable position. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy is also trying to succeed by advancing toward Liptsy. He still has hopes of capturing the city of Vovchansk. Our soldiers, although it is not yet possible to say that they have stabilized the front line, have already stopped the enemy's active advance across the Kharkiv region. Our soldiers have managed to regain a more favorable position even in the areas of the frontline. They are inflicting damage to military equipment, manpower and weapons

- Syniehubov said.

He added that the enemy is forced to pull up reserves to keep their offensive potential alive.

However, our main task now is to stabilize the front line. In addition, the enemy continues to strike at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv itself. They have not stopped shelling the border. In total, more than 30 settlements were hit. He also continues offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction. All enemy attacks were repelled there, and no territory was lost

 ," added Sinegubov.

Recall

Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they attack near the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

