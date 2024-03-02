$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy russian ammunition depot on the occupied left bank of Kherson region using a drone

The Ukrainian military destroyed a russian ammunition depot in the occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy russian ammunition depot on the occupied left bank of Kherson region using a drone

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liquidated a russian ammunition depot on the territory of the occupied left bank of Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports

Details

According to intelligence, the occupiers set up an ammunition depot in an industrial building in Oleshky, Kherson region

A fire broke out in a warehouse after a precision hit by aerial reconnaissance men of the 11th Hrushevsky Brigade of the Southern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine 

- summarized the Southern Defense Forces. 

It is noted that the sources tell about a fire that with the detonation of ammunition, which lasted until the morning.

Recall

A Ukrainian attack near the village of Golovchino in Belgorod Oblast has disabled a russian Pantsyr S-1 air defense missile system .

