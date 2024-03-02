Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy russian ammunition depot on the occupied left bank of Kherson region using a drone
The Ukrainian military destroyed a russian ammunition depot in the occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liquidated a russian ammunition depot on the territory of the occupied left bank of Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports .
According to intelligence, the occupiers set up an ammunition depot in an industrial building in Oleshky, Kherson region
A fire broke out in a warehouse after a precision hit by aerial reconnaissance men of the 11th Hrushevsky Brigade of the Southern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine
It is noted that the sources tell about a fire that with the detonation of ammunition, which lasted until the morning.
