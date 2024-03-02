Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy russian ammunition depot on the occupied left bank of Kherson region using a drone

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have liquidated a russian ammunition depot on the territory of the occupied left bank of Kherson region. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports .

Details

According to intelligence, the occupiers set up an ammunition depot in an industrial building in Oleshky, Kherson region

A fire broke out in a warehouse after a precision hit by aerial reconnaissance men of the 11th Hrushevsky Brigade of the Southern Operational and Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine - summarized the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that the sources tell about a fire that with the detonation of ammunition, which lasted until the morning.

Recall

A Ukrainian attack near the village of Golovchino in Belgorod Oblast has disabled a russian Pantsyr S-1 air defense missile system .