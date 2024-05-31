Ukrainian defenders control 70% of Volchansk, street fighting continues in the city - Voloshin

The Ukrainian armed forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv direction. And although the enemy is trying to find an opportunity to gain a foothold in Volchansk, up to 70% of the city is now controlled by Ukrainian defenders. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Voloshin said that in the Kharkiv direction over the past day there were 3 clashes with the enemy. 3 enemy attacks were repelled. At the beginning of this day, the enemy did not conduct active actions.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, carried out 35 strikes with kamikaze drones and about 250 attacks.

In this direction, the enemy has chosen tactics to hit our positions with artillery fire and Cube strikes, so Kharkiv region suffers from missile and air strikes that terrorists carry out with guided aerial bombs Voloshin said.

Also, according to him, the enemy is trying to support assault groups by maneuvering reserves. There is information about the movement of enemy units belonging to the 44th and 11th Army Corps, which the enemy is trying to attract to conduct combat operations. But the enemy does not yet have enough forces to attack.

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces control the actions of the enemy and do not allow him to advance or gain a foothold in Volchansk. According to him, at the moment more than 70% of Volchansk is left under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Street fighting continues, the Russians are trying to move in small groups to gain a foothold in the territory, but they are not successful Voloshin said.

He summed up that the Ukrainian armed forces managed to stabilize the situation in the direction, causing numerous losses to the enemy and disrupting his plans. He also said that the enemy can now regroup, trying to fill the troops with reserves, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, set maximum losses for both manpower and logistics enemy units.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, while the situation in the area of Dubrava in the Limansky direction remains tense, since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have occurred at the front.

