Ukrainian defenders control 70% of Volchansk, street fighting continues in the city - Voloshin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 53395 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102262 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145427 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149900 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245989 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173183 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164623 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148203 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223414 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111937 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45741 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57869 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96257 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36560 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222565 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 53395 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29877 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 36560 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112951 views
Actual
Ukrainian defenders control 70% of Volchansk, street fighting continues in the city - Voloshin

Ukrainian defenders control 70% of Volchansk, street fighting continues in the city - Voloshin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17849 views

The speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" said that the Ukrainian troops have stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv direction and will not give the russians the opportunity to gain a foothold in Volchansk.

The Ukrainian armed forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv direction. And although the enemy is trying to find an opportunity to gain a foothold in Volchansk, up to 70% of the city is now controlled by Ukrainian defenders. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Voloshin said that in the Kharkiv direction over the past day there were 3 clashes with the enemy. 3 enemy attacks were repelled. At the beginning of this day, the enemy did not conduct active actions.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, carried out 35 strikes with kamikaze drones and about 250 attacks.

In this direction, the enemy has chosen tactics to hit our positions with artillery fire and Cube strikes, so Kharkiv region suffers from missile and air strikes that terrorists carry out with guided aerial bombs

Voloshin said.

Also, according to him, the enemy is trying to support assault groups by maneuvering reserves. There is information about the movement of enemy units belonging to the 44th and 11th Army Corps, which the enemy is trying to attract to conduct combat operations. But the enemy does not yet have enough forces to attack.

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces control the actions of the enemy and do not allow him to advance or gain a foothold in Volchansk. According to him, at the moment more than 70% of Volchansk is left under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Street fighting continues, the Russians are trying to move in small groups to gain a foothold in the territory, but they are not successful

Voloshin said.

He summed up that the Ukrainian armed forces managed to stabilize the situation in the direction, causing numerous losses to the enemy and disrupting his plans. He also said that the enemy can now regroup, trying to fill the troops with reserves, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, set maximum losses for both manpower and logistics enemy units.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, while the situation in the area of Dubrava in the Limansky direction remains tense, since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have occurred at the front.

Kharkiv region: Russians may become more active in the Zolochiv direction, the authorities are ready for a possible evacuation29.05.24, 21:15 • 24065 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising